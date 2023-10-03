Why You Should Watch The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Netflix

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is now available on Netflix and has quickly become one of the most popular movies on the streaming platform. While it may not be regarded as the best Spider-Man film, there are several reasons why you should give it a watch.

Firstly, Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of Spider-Man brings the character closer to his comic book roots. Compared to other live-action iterations, Garfield’s Spider-Man is quick-witted and frequently cracks jokes, even if not all of them land. Moreover, Garfield’s performance captures the essence of Peter Parker, allowing viewers to connect with the character on a deeper level. This is particularly evident in his chemistry with Emma Stone, who plays Gwen Stacy, as their romantic relationship feels more like a partnership rather than a mere love interest.

The character of Gwen Stacy is also given greater depth in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In the comics, Gwen was a somewhat uninteresting character, but the film transforms her into a scientific genius who shares Peter’s passion and is aware of his double life as Spider-Man. This portrayal gives her a more significant role in the story and enhances her connection with Peter.

Furthermore, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 gains emotional closure when viewed in the context of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The events of the latter film reveal the impact Gwen’s death had on Peter, providing a stronger sense of redemption and catharsis. Knowing that Peter eventually overcomes his trauma allows viewers to appreciate The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on a deeper level.

In conclusion, while The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has its flaws, it offers a closer representation of the comic book version of Spider-Man, develops a compelling romance with Gwen Stacy, and provides emotional closure in the broader context of the Spider-Man cinematic universe. It’s definitely worth a watch for fans of the web-slinger.

