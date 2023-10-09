How Our Phone Use Impacts Television Watching and Evening Relaxation

A recent study indicates that a significant portion of the population, approximately 41%, frequently use their smartphones while watching TV. Out of this group, 37% specifically browse social media platforms during their television viewing. Furthermore, the reliance on phones is not limited to TV time, as 25% of British individuals regularly use their laptops while watching television as well.

The study also sheds light on the prevalence of smartphone usage during the evening relaxation period. Nearly two-thirds of respondents stated that scrolling through their phones is a typical activity while sitting on the sofa, and 50% reported engaging in phone conversations during this time.

In today’s digital age, it is increasingly common for individuals to engage with social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and X while watching popular shows like Strictly and Big Brother. This trend is exemplified the fact that searches for the term ‘doomscrolling’ have increased 340% in the past year. Doomscrolling refers to the habit of continuously consuming distressing or negative news content online.

According to Dr. Meg Arroll, a chartered psychologist, smartphone usage, especially passive browsing of social media and engaging in doomscrolling, can have adverse effects on psychological well-being, particularly among younger adults. She emphasizes the importance of intentional breaks from screens in the evening, as the ability to deactivate the stress response is key to relaxation.

Dr. Arroll explains that the human brain operates many processes automatically, associating our environment with specific feelings and mood states. For example, if we regularly relax on the sofa after a long day, our brain forms an association between the sofa and relaxation. Consequently, entering this space triggers a calmer response. By reinforcing these associations, individuals can enhance the power of conditioned responses. Dr. Arroll suggests engaging in mindfulness and breathing exercises while sitting on the sofa instead of fixating on phones, as a healthier alternative to promote relaxation.

Overall, this study highlights the pervasive use of mobile devices during television viewing and evening downtime. It emphasizes the potential negative impact of excessive screen time and encourages individuals to make intentional decisions to disconnect from screens for the sake of their well-being.

