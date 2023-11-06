New Article: Empowering Renters with Home Maintenance Knowledge

Home maintenance is a topic that is often geared towards homeowners, leaving renters feeling left out and without the necessary information to take care of their living spaces. However, there is a rising star on TikTok who is changing that narrative. Meet Mercury Stardust, also known as the Trans Handy Ma’am, who has amassed over 2 million followers on the popular social media platform sharing her expertise and empowering renters with home maintenance knowledge.

As a renter herself for the past 17 years in Madison, Wisconsin, Stardust understands the unique challenges faced renters. She aims to bridge the gap providing a platform for renters to ask questions and learn about home repairs. Stardust believes that everyone, regardless of their housing situation, should have access to this information.

Having worked as a maintenance worker for property management companies for over a decade, Stardust has firsthand experience with the renter/landlord relationship. She knows the frustrations that renters face when it comes to getting repairs done and the importance of taking matters into their own hands.

Stardust’s journey to becoming a home maintenance guru started unexpectedly. While promoting her burlesque shows on TikTok, she responded to a request to explain how to use a ratchet strap. The video went viral, attracting an overwhelming response from people seeking help and guidance. This led her to realize the significant need for accessible information on home repairs for renters.

In her recently released book, “Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair,” Stardust simplifies the process of home maintenance for renters. She breaks down common problems, provides a list of materials needed for each repair, and shares different methods to fix them. Additionally, every project is accompanied a QR code linking to a video tutorial Stardust herself.

One of Stardust’s key takeaways is the importance of landlords and tenants working together to create a mutually beneficial relationship. Renters should feel comfortable reaching out for help, without fear of judgment or discrimination. In an ideal situation, landlords should provide safe and well-maintained properties, while tenants care for their homes.

Stardust also emphasizes the need for renters to understand the quality of materials used in their rental properties. Low-quality materials often lead to more frequent repairs and a lack of care from tenants. To determine the quality of materials, she suggests bringing a magnet on rental property tours to test metal fixtures and knocking on wood doors to gauge their solidity.

Contrary to popular belief, renters don’t need an extensive toolbox to perform basic repairs. According to Stardust, four versatile tools – a multi-bit screwdriver, utility knife, adjustable pliers, and Allen keys – are sufficient for most repairs outlined in her book. She also offers DIY tips and workarounds, such as using a magnet and chain to locate studs without a stud finder.

With her practical advice and empowering message, Mercury Stardust is revolutionizing the way renters approach home maintenance. By providing renters with the knowledge and tools they need, she empowers them to take control of their living spaces and create a sense of ownership in their rented homes.

