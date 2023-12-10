Actor Luke Grimes Teams Up with Stetson for New Fragrance Collaboration

Actor Luke Grimes, popularly known for his role in the hit TV show Yellowstone, has recently partnered with renowned brand Stetson for an exciting fragrance collaboration. Grimes took to Instagram to showcase two of Stetson’s signature fragrances, giving fans a glimpse into the perfect holiday gift options.

Grimes, who has been associated with Stetson for some time now, shared a captivating picture promoting Stetson Original and Stetson Spirit fragrances. The post, captioned “Give the gift of Stetson Original and Stetson Spirit. Inspired the west, crafted for every generation,” garnered significant attention from his devoted fanbase.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for the collaboration and complimenting Grimes on his appearance in the ads. Many of them praised him for embodying the Western lifestyle and the great outdoors. Needless to say, the post was filled with numerous fire emojis, demonstrating the enthusiastic response from fans.

The actor’s involvement in this campaign marks an exciting moment for Stetson as they aim to showcase the next generation of Stetson Man. This partnership comes after forty years of the brand’s iconic men’s fragrance being a favorite among customers. Grimes, with his rugged charm and connection to the Western aesthetic, makes him the perfect fit for this collaboration.

This news arrives on the heels of another recent accomplishment for Grimes. The actor recently released his first EP, titled Pain Pills or Pews, and is currently on a nationwide tour. Fans can catch his final concert in Boston on December 16.

Luke Grimes’s collaboration with Stetson is set to bring a new wave of appreciation for the brand’s fragrance collection and showcase the actor’s versatile talent beyond the screen. With his undeniable charisma and dedication to his craft, Grimes is sure to leave a lasting impact on both the entertainment and fragrance industries.