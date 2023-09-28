How WWE Revolutionized Streaming in the Sports Entertainment Industry

Professional wrestling, often criticized for not being a legitimate sport, has proven its worth as a major player in the entertainment industry. With the rise of streaming services, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) took a gamble and revolutionized their business model, establishing themselves as a leader in the transition from cable to streaming.

WWE’s decision to launch their own streaming subscription service, the WWE Network, in 2014 was a significant shift in their approach. By offering all of their pay-per-view events and a plethora of original, complementary, and archived content, WWE aimed to control their customer relationships,pass cable providers, and encourage monthly subscriptions rather than relying on one or two pay-per-view purchases a year.

The WWE Network proved successful, attracting a large customer base and generating substantial revenue. It also strengthened WWE’s position in negotiations with their linear television partners. However, the most transformative move came when WWE struck a US$1 billion deal with NBC, making the WWE Network exclusive to their streaming service, Peacock, in the US.

This decision benefited both parties. WWE was relieved of the technological, marketing, and customer service responsibilities that come with being a broadcaster, while Peacock gained access to a vast amount of content, bolstering its position in the competitive streaming market. The partnership with NBC also expanded WWE’s reach, as Peacock boasted a larger subscriber base.

The changing landscape of media consumption has further benefitted WWE. With streaming services grabbing viewership from scripted programming, live sports have become a valuable asset in attracting large audiences that advertisers covet. In 2019, Fox paid US$205 million annually for the rights to WWE Smackdown, giving it a primetime Friday night slot on their flagship network.

The shift towards streaming has only accelerated since then, increasing the value of WWE’s programming. Recently, NBCUniversal agreed to pay US$287 million per year for Smackdown, a 40% increase from its previous deal. This raise has turned attention to the future of Raw, WWE’s other major show, currently airing on the USA Network.

Speculation suggests that Raw may switch channels, with potential suitors including Amazon’s Prime Video, Disney, and ESPN. WWE has shown flexibility in shifting programming nights to secure deals, as seen with Smackdown’s move to Fox. ESPN’s interest in WWE is evident, with their president of content expressing openness to exploring a collaboration due to the overlap in their fan bases.

Meanwhile, ESPN is planning to launch a direct-to-consumer service 2025, making WWE a potential subscription driver for the sports giant. The loyalty of wrestling fans, who follow WWE across various networks and platforms, has proven to be a significant asset for the company. This devoted audience’s willingness to pay a premium for WWE content has caught the attention of media giants, who are willing to make substantial investments in the programming.

Ultimately, WWE’s success in the streaming era can be attributed to their ability to adapt and embrace new technologies. By recognizing the value of streaming subscriptions and partnering with major streaming services like Peacock, WWE has secured its place in the new media world order. As traditional sports and entertainment industries face challenges and changing consumer habits, WWE stands as a prime example of how to thrive in a digital age.

Source: SportsPro: https://www.sportspromedia.com/analysis/life-imitating-art-as-wwe-revolutionizes-streaming-in-sports-entertainment