Why won’t Kaltura publish my video?

Why is Kaltura not publishing my video?

If you’ve been experiencing difficulties with getting your video published on Kaltura, you’re not alone. Many users have encountered similar issues, and it can be frustrating when your content doesn’t go live as expected. In this article, we’ll explore some possible reasons why Kaltura might not be publishing your video and provide solutions to help you overcome these obstacles.

1. Video format compatibility: Kaltura supports a wide range of video formats, but it’s possible that the format you’re using is not compatible. Ensure that your video is in a supported format such as MP4, AVI, or MOV.

2. File size limitations: Kaltura imposes certain file size limitations for video uploads. If your video exceeds the maximum allowed size, you may need to compress or reduce the file size before uploading.

3. Slow internet connection: Uploading large video files requires a stable and fast internet connection. If your internet speed is slow or intermittent, it may hinder the upload process. Consider using a wired connection or upgrading your internet plan to ensure a smoother upload experience.

4. Content moderation: Kaltura has content moderation policies in place to ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards. If your video contains inappropriate or copyrighted content, it may be flagged for review before publishing. Review your video’s content and make necessary edits if required.

5. Technical glitches: Like any online platform, Kaltura may experience technical glitches from time to time. If you’ve ruled out all other possibilities, it’s worth reaching out to Kaltura’s support team for assistance. They can help troubleshoot any technical issues that may be preventing your video from being published.

FAQ:

Q: How long does it take for Kaltura to publish a video?

A: Typically, Kaltura processes and publishes videos within a few minutes. However, it may take longer during peak usage periods or if the video requires manual review.

Q: Can I edit my video after uploading it to Kaltura?

A: Yes, Kaltura allows you to edit your video even after it has been uploaded. You can trim, add captions, or make other modifications using the platform’s editing tools.

Q: Are there any restrictions on video length?

A: Kaltura does not impose specific restrictions on video length. However, extremely long videos may take longer to process and publish.

In conclusion, if you’re facing difficulties with getting your video published on Kaltura, consider checking the video format, file size, internet connection, content moderation, and reaching out to support for technical assistance. By addressing these potential issues, you’ll increase the chances of successfully publishing your video on Kaltura.