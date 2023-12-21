Summary: The recent incident involving “The Crown” actress Claire Foy refusing to sign an autograph with blue ink has left fans puzzled. While some speculate reasons such as concerns of forgery or superstitions, legal expert Christopher M. Naghibi argues that the preference for blue ink in important documents is actually more common. He highlights that the risk of forgery depends on the quality of ink and paper, not the color. The actress herself has not provided an explanation for her aversion to blue ink.

Claire Foy, popularly known for her role in “The Crown,” has sparked curiosity among fans with her unconventional autograph preference. Recently, a video shared photojournalist Michal Blank captured Foy declining a fan’s request for an autograph solely because the pen offered was blue. She later accepted another fan’s black marker and signed the autograph.

Fans have expressed bewilderment and a desire to know the reason behind Foy’s refusal to sign with blue ink. Speculations have emerged among fans, with some suggesting concerns of autographs being sold as memorabilia or superstition as possible explanations. However, legal expert Christopher M. Naghibi disputes these theories.

Naghibi argues that blue ink’s susceptibility to forgery is an outdated notion, primarily due to advancements in scanning and printing technology. In fact, blue ink is commonly used in the legal world for signing important documents, as it helps differentiate original signatures from photocopies or printed signatures. According to Naghibi, the risks of forgery lie in the quality of ink and paper, rather than the ink color itself.

Despite the fans’ curiosity, Foy hasn’t provided any clarification regarding her aversion to blue ink. The mystery surrounding her autograph preference continues to puzzle her dedicated followers.