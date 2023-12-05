Meta Removes Cross-Platform Chat Support: What Could Be Behind It?

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has quietly removed cross-platform chat support between Instagram and Facebook Messenger. While there is no official explanation for this change, there are a few theories as to why Meta pulled the plug. One possible reason is that supporting Instagram-Messenger chats incurs additional costs for Meta, so removing this feature may be a cost-saving measure. Additionally, it is uncertain how many users actually make use of cross-platform chat, as most individuals likely have accounts on both Facebook and Instagram and can communicate through those respective platforms.

Another consideration is the issue of compliance with regulations, particularly in Europe. Both Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp have been designated as gatekeepers, meaning Meta must comply with interoperability requests. By removing cross-app communication support, Meta may be able to avoid further regulatory scrutiny and complications related to interoperability.

Furthermore, Meta’s decision to decouple Instagram from Facebook Messenger could be related to efforts to prevent Messenger from being labeled as a gatekeeper. This move may also be aimed at increasing the user base for both Facebook and Instagram encouraging individuals who solely use one platform to participate on the other. However, it is worth noting that Instagram-Messenger chats are not available in Europe to begin with.

While Meta had previously aimed to unite the messaging features of Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, the implementation of this plan has faced obstacles. WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, which differentiates it from the other two platforms, has posed challenges to achieving seamless integration. Consequently, a WhatsApp-Instagram-Messenger chat service has yet to materialize.

In conclusion, while the removal of cross-platform chat support might be an inconvenience for some users, there are several potential reasons behind Meta’s decision. Whether it is to reduce costs, comply with regulations, or navigate the complexities of interoperability, Meta appears to be taking strategic steps to streamline and differentiate its messaging services.