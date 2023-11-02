WhatsApp Removes Over 7.1 Million Accounts for Abuse and Harmful Behavior in India

WhatsApp recently announced that it took action against more than 7.1 million accounts in September in India due to abuse or harmful behavior on its platform. This move comes in compliance with the IT rules set the government. Out of the total accounts removed, 25.7 lakh accounts were proactively banned even before any user reports were received.

The company received 10,442 user reports during the month, covering various issues such as account support, ban appeal, product support, and safety concerns. Based on these reports, WhatsApp took action on 85 accounts. The term “accounts actioned” refers to either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account.

It’s important to note that not all reports received were included as “actioned” for numerous reasons. This could range from the need for user assistance to access their account or certain features, user-requested account restoration (with the denial), or if the reported account did not violate Indian laws or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

The Grievance Appellate Committee issued six orders to WhatsApp, all of which the company duly complied with. This indicates WhatsApp’s commitment to addressing user complaints and adhering to regulatory guidelines.

WhatsApp’s proactive approach in banning accounts demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for its users. By taking swift action against abusive and harmful behavior, the platform aims to create a positive online space for its vast user base in India.

