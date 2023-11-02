WhatsApp Takes Strict Action Against Abuse and Harmful Behavior

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has recently announced that it has deleted over 7.1 million accounts in India during the month of September due to issues related to abuse and harmful behavior on its platform. This move is in compliance with the IT rules set the government.

Out of the total banned accounts, a staggering 2.57 million were proactively taken down WhatsApp even before receiving any reports from users. This showcases the platform’s commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for its users.

During September, WhatsApp received a significant number of user reports, totaling 10,442. These reports covered a wide range of areas, including account support, ban appeal, other support, product support, and safety concerns. As a result of these reports, 85 accounts were actioned upon, meaning that WhatsApp took remedial action based on the complaints received.

It is worth noting that the term “Accounts Actioned” refers to the actions taken WhatsApp, which include banning an account or restoring a previously banned account. However, the report also emphasizes that there might be cases where the reports were reviewed but not included as ‘Actioned’ due to various reasons, such as assisting users in accessing their accounts or using specific features, restoring a banned account based on user requests, or determining that the reported account does not violate Indian laws or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

WhatsApp’s commitment to addressing user grievances is evident as the platform responds to all complaints received. The only exception to this is when a complaint is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, WhatsApp’s strict actions against abuse and harmful behavior serve as a reminder of the platform’s dedication to maintaining user safety and ensuring a positive user experience.

