WhatsApp Takes Action Against Millions of Indian Accounts in User-Safety Efforts

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, recently released its user-safety report for September 2023, revealing that it had taken action against 7.11 million accounts in India. This action was in compliance with India’s IT regulations and aimed at curbing platform abuse and ensuring user safety.

In an effort to proactively tackle misuse and violations, WhatsApp banned 2.57 million Indian accounts before any user reports were filed. The country code ‘+91’ was used to identify these Indian accounts.

Throughout September, WhatsApp received a total of 10,442 user reports, which were categorized into account support, ban appeals, other support, product support, and safety concerns. Out of these reports, 85 accounts were acted upon based on their severity and violation of Indian laws or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

It is important to note that the term “Accounts Actioned” refers to WhatsApp’s actions in response to the reported issues. This can include either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account, depending on the nature of the complaint.

The report also highlighted that not all reports were categorized as ‘Actioned’ for various reasons. Some reports involved users seeking assistance with account access or specific features, while others were requests for the restoration of banned accounts. Cases that did not violate Indian laws or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service were also excluded from the ‘Actioned’ category.

WhatsApp emphasized its commitment to user safety and its willingness to address grievances promptly. The company stated that it received six directives from the Grievance Appellate Committee during September, all of which it diligently followed.

To ensure a safer platform, WhatsApp continues to invest in proactive measures to identify and address potential violations before they are reported. With millions of accounts being acted upon, it is evident that WhatsApp remains focused on maintaining a secure and abuse-free environment for its users in India.

FAQ:

Q: How many accounts did WhatsApp ban in India during September 2023?

A: WhatsApp took action against 7.11 million accounts in India during September 2023.

Q: How many accounts were banned proactively WhatsApp?

A: Out of the 7.11 million accounts, WhatsApp proactively banned 2.57 million accounts before any user reports were filed.

Q: How were Indian accounts identified?

A: Indian accounts were identified using the country code ‘+91’.

Q: What happens when an account is “Actioned” WhatsApp?

A: When an account is “Actioned,” WhatsApp takes remedial actions such as banning the account or restoring a previously banned account based on the reported issues and their severity.

Q: Why were some reports not included as ‘Actioned’?

A: Some reports were not included as ‘Actioned’ due to reasons like users requesting assistance with account access or certain features, denial of user-requested restoration of banned accounts, or cases where the reported account did not violate Indian laws or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.