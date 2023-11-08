Why weren’t the original kids in Hocus Pocus 2?

Fans of the beloved Halloween film, Hocus Pocus, were thrilled when news broke that a sequel was in the works. However, many were left wondering why the original kids, Max, Dani, and Allison, were not returning for Hocus Pocus 2. This unexpected casting decision has sparked curiosity and speculation among fans. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this surprising change.

FAQ:

Q: Who were the original kids in Hocus Pocus?

A: In the 1993 film, Hocus Pocus, Max Dennison was portrayed Omri Katz, Dani Dennison Thora Birch, and Allison Vinessa Shaw.

Q: What is Hocus Pocus 2 about?

A: Hocus Pocus 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the original film. While specific plot details have not been revealed, it is expected to continue the story of the Sanderson sisters and their misadventures in modern-day Salem.

Q: Why weren’t the original kids cast in Hocus Pocus 2?

A: The decision to exclude the original kids from Hocus Pocus 2 was a creative choice made the filmmakers. It is common for sequels to introduce new characters or focus on different aspects of the story to bring fresh perspectives and keep the franchise evolving.

Q: Will the original cast members make cameo appearances?

A: While it has not been officially confirmed, there is a possibility that the original cast members may make cameo appearances in Hocus Pocus 2. Cameos are a common way to pay homage to the original film and please fans.

Q: Who will be the new kids in Hocus Pocus 2?

A: The new kids in Hocus Pocus 2 will be played a different set of actors. The casting process is currently underway, and details about the new cast members have not been announced yet.

While it may be disappointing for some fans not to see the original kids reprising their roles in Hocus Pocus 2, it is important to remember that change is often necessary for a franchise to grow and appeal to new audiences. The sequel will undoubtedly bring fresh faces and exciting new adventures to the world of Hocus Pocus, while still paying homage to the beloved original film. So, let’s embrace the upcoming sequel with open arms and get ready for another bewitching Halloween adventure!