UK Government Devices Wiped, Raising Concerns at Covid Inquiry

The ongoing UK Covid Inquiry has uncovered alarming information regarding the wiping of government-issued electronic devices, including those belonging to former ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill. This revelation has sparked “grave concerns” among the inquiry’s legal team.

Throughout the pandemic, Stormont ministers made critical decisions that impacted the lives of millions. These decisions ranged from implementing restrictions on gatherings and care home visits to determining which businesses could remain operational, as well as providing financial support during the crisis. It is reasonable to assume that discussions surrounding these decisions took place over messaging platforms like WhatsApp, either amongst the ministers themselves or with their respective teams.

According to the Covid Inquiry, messages from senior civil servants may have also been systematically erased. As highlighted inquiry counsel Clair Dobbin, informal communications can hold significant forensic value when preserving an individual’s thoughts or knowledge at a particular point in time. Thus, backing up and storing such messages would have been exceedingly valuable.

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, has been requested to provide a witness statement to the inquiry, explaining the circumstances surrounding the device wiping. It is worth noting that shortly after the inquiry was established in 2021, all devolved department permanent secretaries were instructed to ensure no potentially relevant material was destroyed. The failure to follow this request begs the question: why were these precautions not taken following the departure of Stormont ministers?

This incident suggests that the Civil Service has not fully implemented the recommendations laid out the RHI Inquiry, which published its report in March 2020. The RHI Inquiry emphasized the need for improved record-keeping among civil servants. Families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic are eagerly anticipating the findings of the Covid Inquiry, hoping for answers regarding preventable deaths. The loss of potential evidence, such as WhatsApp messages from ministers and senior civil servants, is a significant setback that should never have taken place.