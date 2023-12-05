The Rise of Messaging Culture: The Growing Anxiety of Group Chats

Messaging culture has taken over our lives, and it’s no surprise that many are feeling the pressure. The constant pinging of notifications and the expectation to always be accessible has led to a rise in anxiety and a desire to escape.

James Barley, a 40-year-old from London, shares his frustrations with WhatsApp. He is overwhelmed the multiple messages and unread conversations that fill his inbox. He finds himself using the app less and less, as it adds to the already inundated messaging features of other apps like Instagram, Teams, email, and Slack.

While WhatsApp has become the default messaging platform, it has also become all-consuming. We are constantly added to new group chats, with multiple conversations happening within each group. It’s overwhelming, and many are seeking ways to take a break, turning off read receipts and muting group chats.

This sentiment is supported research showing a growing number of people turning away from WhatsApp in favor of other messaging platforms like iMessage. The number of iMessage users worldwide has increased about 20% between 2021 and 2022.

The pressure to constantly monitor WhatsApp can feel like a full-time job, causing many to miss important messages. Alex Mastin, CEO and founder of Home Grounds, found himself turning off notifications for most groups to escape the constant barrage of messages. However, this led to some misunderstandings and hot water.

The desire to escape the continuous accessibility that WhatsApp offers is becoming more and more prevalent. People like Pearl Karisye, 25, have even quit their jobs and changed their phone numbers to avoid being overwhelmed WhatsApp. This blurring of boundaries between personal and professional life is pushing individuals to take more drastic actions.

Flora Blathwayt, a 36-year-old, has deleted the app entirely and couldn’t be happier. She found WhatsApp to be a distracting and overwhelming space, and her brain wasn’t cut out for the constant conversations. Deleting the app allowed her to focus on launching her business and regain clarity.

For those who still want to use WhatsApp but on a lesser scale, establishing better boundaries is essential. Almara Abgarian, a 34-year-old, set rules for herself, including not always replying straight away and preferring calls over text messages. She has also learned to let go of the guilt of not being available 24/7.

In conclusion, the rise of messaging culture has had a significant impact on our wellbeing. The constant pressure to be accessible and the overwhelming number of group chats can lead to anxiety and a desire to escape. It’s crucial to establish boundaries and find ways to prioritize our mental health in the digital age.