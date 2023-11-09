Newly Launched Steam Deck OLED Embraces OLED Technology for Enhanced Display

Valve has recently unveiled the much-anticipated OLED-equipped version of its popular handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck. The original Steam Deck, launched in 2021, did not include an OLED screen. However, Valve designer Jeremy Selan revealed that the development of an OLED update began immediately after the release of the first unit.

According to Selan, Valve recognized the need for a better display from the very beginning. However, the technology and components required for an OLED screen with the desired characteristics were not readily available at that time. Selan explained that it took multiple years and significant investment to bring the OLED-equipped Steam Deck to fruition.

Valve’s Steam Deck Product Designer, Greg Coomer, echoed Selan’s sentiment, emphasizing the challenges they faced in finding display manufacturers that understood the product category and its target audience. However, with the success of the initial Steam Deck, Valve was able to collaborate with prominent display suppliers to develop a custom OLED screen for their latest offering.

The introduction of OLED technology in the Steam Deck OLED represents a significant milestone for Valve. The OLED display provides enhanced visual quality, allowing gamers to immerse themselves in vibrant and detailed graphics. Valve designer Jay Shaw expressed satisfaction with the OLED-equipped device, stating that it encompasses everything they had envisioned for the definitive first-generation Steam Deck.

Looking ahead, Valve intends to continue improving the Steam Deck in subsequent iterations. Valve hardware engineer Yazan Aldehayyat revealed that a more powerful version, referred to as the “Steam Deck 2.0,” is still a few years away. This future iteration aims to provide even more performance within the same power envelope, enabling seamless gameplay of high-end titles.

Valve has committed to supporting the Steam Deck line beyond the upcoming “Steam Deck 2,” ensuring a long-term future for the handheld gaming device. However, Valve’s UX designer, Lawrence Yang, clarified that they do not intend to follow an annual update cycle like that of smartphones. Instead, Valve will focus on significant technological advancements before releasing new models.

