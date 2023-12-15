Why wasn t Rocky in Creed 3?

Why Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa Won’t Appear in Creed 3

In a surprising turn of events, it has been confirmed that Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character, Rocky Balboa, will not be making an appearance in the highly anticipated film, Creed 3. This news has left fans wondering why the beloved character, who has been a staple of the Creed franchise, will be absent from the upcoming installment.

FAQ:

Q: Why won’t Rocky Balboa be in Creed 3?

A: The decision to exclude Rocky Balboa from Creed 3 was made Sylvester Stallone himself. Stallone felt that the story had reached a natural conclusion for his character and that it was time to pass the torch to the younger generation.

Q: Will there be any mention of Rocky Balboa in Creed 3?

A: While Rocky Balboa will not physically appear in the film, it is expected that his presence will still be felt. The previous films in the franchise have established a strong bond between Rocky and Adonis Creed, and it is likely that this relationship will be acknowledged in some way.

Q: Who will be the main focus of Creed 3?

A: Creed 3 will primarily focus on Adonis Creed, played Michael B. Jordan, as he continues to navigate his boxing career and personal life. The film is expected to delve deeper into Adonis’ journey and explore new challenges and triumphs.

Q: Will there be any new characters introduced in Creed 3?

A: While specific details about the plot and new characters have not been revealed, it is common for sequels to introduce fresh faces to the story. Fans can expect to see new characters who will play significant roles in Adonis Creed’s journey.

The absence of Rocky Balboa in Creed 3 marks a significant shift in the franchise. However, it also presents an opportunity for the filmmakers to explore new storylines and further develop the character of Adonis Creed. As fans eagerly await the release of Creed 3, they can rest assured that the film will continue to deliver the heart-pounding boxing action and emotional depth that the franchise is known for.