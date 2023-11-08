Why was The Mummy with Tom Cruise so bad?

In 2017, Universal Pictures released a highly anticipated reboot of “The Mummy” franchise, starring Tom Cruise. However, the film was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews from both critics and audiences alike. So, what went wrong with this big-budget blockbuster?

Lackluster Plot and Character Development

One of the major criticisms of “The Mummy” was its weak and convoluted plot. The storyline failed to engage viewers, leaving them confused and uninterested. Additionally, the characters lacked depth and failed to establish a connection with the audience. This lack of character development made it difficult for viewers to invest in the story.

Misuse of Tom Cruise’s Talents

Tom Cruise is known for his charismatic performances and ability to carry a film. However, in “The Mummy,” his talents were underutilized. The script failed to showcase Cruise’s strengths, leaving him with a lackluster and forgettable performance. This misuse of such a talented actor was a major disappointment for fans.

Forced Franchise Building

“The Mummy” was intended to be the first installment in Universal Pictures’ Dark Universe franchise, which aimed to revive classic monster movies. However, the film’s focus on setting up future movies within the franchise felt forced and detracted from the overall quality of the film. Instead of focusing on creating a compelling standalone story, “The Mummy” became a vehicle for franchise building, which ultimately backfired.

FAQ:

Q: What is a convoluted plot?

A: A convoluted plot refers to a storyline that is overly complicated, confusing, or difficult to follow.

Q: What is character development?

A: Character development refers to the process of creating well-rounded and dynamic characters in a story. It involves establishing their personalities, motivations, and growth throughout the narrative.

Q: What is franchise building?

A: Franchise building refers to the practice of creating a series of interconnected films or stories within a larger universe. It aims to expand the story and characters beyond a single installment, often with the intention of creating sequels or spin-offs.

In conclusion, “The Mummy” with Tom Cruise fell short due to its lackluster plot, underutilization of Cruise’s talents, and forced franchise building. The film failed to captivate audiences and left them disappointed. It serves as a reminder that even with a big-budget and star power, a film can still miss the mark.