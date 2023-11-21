Why was Thanksgiving changed to the 4th Thursday?

In a move that surprised many Americans, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill in 1941 that officially changed the date of Thanksgiving from the last Thursday in November to the fourth Thursday. This decision sparked controversy and confusion among the public, leading many to question the reasoning behind this change. Let’s delve into the history and motivations behind this alteration.

The Historical Context

Thanksgiving has been celebrated in the United States since the early 17th century, with its origins traced back to the Pilgrims’ harvest feast in 1621. For many years, Thanksgiving was observed on various dates, depending on individual state traditions. However, in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday, designating it to be celebrated on the last Thursday of November.

The Reasoning

The primary motivation behind Roosevelt’s decision to change the date of Thanksgiving was economic. During the Great Depression, the country was facing severe economic challenges, and retailers were concerned about the shortened holiday shopping season. In some years, November had five Thursdays, which meant that Thanksgiving would fall on the last day of the month, leaving only a few weeks for Christmas shopping. By moving Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday, Roosevelt aimed to extend the holiday shopping period and boost the economy.

FAQ

Q: Did everyone agree with the change?

A: No, there was significant opposition to the change. Some argued that altering a long-standing tradition was unnecessary and undermined the historical significance of Thanksgiving.

Q: Did the change have the desired economic impact?

A: It is difficult to determine the exact economic impact of the change. While some retailers reported increased sales, others believed that it merely shifted the timing of purchases rather than generating additional revenue.

Q: Has the date of Thanksgiving changed since then?

A: No, since 1941, Thanksgiving has been celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November without any further alterations.

In conclusion, the decision to change Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday of November was primarily driven economic considerations. While it sparked controversy at the time, the new date has become firmly established as a cherished tradition in the United States.