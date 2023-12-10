Why was Skyler White hated?

Breaking Bad: Unraveling the Controversy Surrounding Skyler White

Introduction

In the critically acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, one character that often sparked intense debate and polarized viewers was Skyler White, the wife of the show’s protagonist, Walter White. While some viewers sympathized with her, others harbored a deep disdain for her character. This article aims to delve into the reasons behind the widespread hatred towards Skyler White and shed light on the complexities of her role in the series.

The Complexity of Skyler White

Skyler White, portrayed Anna Gunn, is a complex character who undergoes significant development throughout Breaking Bad. Initially presented as a supportive wife and mother, she gradually becomes entangled in her husband’s criminal activities. As Walter descends into the dark world of drug production, Skyler is forced to confront the moral implications of his actions, leading her to make controversial decisions to protect her family.

Reasons for Hatred

One of the primary reasons for the animosity towards Skyler White stems from viewers’ loyalty to Walter, the show’s anti-hero. As Skyler becomes increasingly aware of her husband’s illicit activities, she becomes an obstacle to his ambitions, leading to conflicts that often paint her in an unfavorable light. Additionally, her attempts to distance herself from Walter’s criminal endeavors, such as her affair with Ted Beneke, further fueled viewers’ resentment.

FAQ

Q: Why do some viewers sympathize with Skyler White?

A: While Skyler’s actions may be seen as obstructive, some viewers empathize with her as she grapples with the moral implications of her husband’s choices. They appreciate her attempts to protect her children and maintain a semblance of normalcy in their lives.

Q: Is the hatred towards Skyler White justified?

A: The hatred towards Skyler White is subjective and depends on individual perspectives. While some argue that her actions were justified given the circumstances, others believe she was an unsympathetic character who hindered Walter’s transformation.

Conclusion

The character of Skyler White in Breaking Bad undoubtedly evoked strong emotions from viewers, with many expressing a deep-seated hatred towards her. However, it is crucial to recognize the complexities of her role and the moral dilemmas she faced. Breaking Bad’s success lies in its ability to create multi-dimensional characters that elicit diverse reactions, and Skyler White is a prime example of this phenomenon.