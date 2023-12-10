Why was Joel killed Abby?

Why Did Abby Kill Joel? The Shocking Truth Behind the Infamous Act

In a stunning turn of events, the highly anticipated video game “The Last of Us Part II” left players in shock as they witnessed the brutal murder of beloved character Joel Miller. The question on everyone’s mind is: why did Abby, a seemingly unknown character, commit such a heinous act? Let’s delve into the details and explore the motivations behind this shocking event.

Who is Joel Miller?

Joel Miller is a central character in “The Last of Us” series, known for his complex personality and his role as a father figure to Ellie, the game’s protagonist. He is a survivor in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged a fungal infection, where humanity fights for survival against infected creatures and hostile factions.

Who is Abby?

Abby Anderson is a new character introduced in “The Last of Us Part II.” She is a member of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), a militant group fighting against another faction known as the Seraphites. Abby’s motivations and background are gradually revealed throughout the game.

The Motive Behind the Murder

Abby’s reasons for killing Joel are rooted in a deep desire for revenge. Without giving away too many spoilers, it is revealed that Joel’s actions in the first game had a profound impact on Abby’s life. Consumed anger and grief, she embarks on a relentless quest to avenge her past.

The Impact on Players

Joel’s death has left players shocked and emotionally devastated. Many have formed a strong attachment to the character over the years, making his demise all the more impactful. The game’s developers aimed to create a narrative that challenges players’ expectations and explores the consequences of one’s actions.

FAQ

Q: Can players control Abby in the game?

A: Yes, players assume the role of Abby for a significant portion of the game, allowing them to gain insight into her perspective and motivations.

Q: Is Joel’s death the main focus of the game?

A: While Joel’s murder sets the story in motion, “The Last of Us Part II” is a complex narrative that delves into themes of revenge, forgiveness, and the consequences of one’s actions.

Q: Is there more to the story than just revenge?

A: Absolutely. “The Last of Us Part II” explores the multifaceted nature of its characters and their relationships, offering a thought-provoking and emotionally charged experience.

In conclusion, the shocking murder of Joel Abby in “The Last of Us Part II” serves as a catalyst for a gripping and emotionally charged narrative. The game challenges players’ expectations and delves into the complexities of revenge, leaving a lasting impact on those who experience it.