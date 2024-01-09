A peculiar atmosphere enveloped the 81st Golden Globe Awards, leaving attendees teary-eyed and seemingly emotional as they graced the red carpet. As cameras captured shots of stars like Amanda Seyfried and Natalie Portman fighting back tears, speculation spread about the cause of their watery eyes.

Various theories emerged on TikTok and social media platforms, attempting to explain the unexpected display of emotions. Some suggested that actors may have been shown a heart-wrenching film before the event, while others considered the impact of the actors’ makeup on their eye irritation. Another possibility raised was that the stars simply preferred not to attend the event that evening.

However, our analysis points to an altogether different culprit: Mother Nature. Jennifer Aniston’s time on the windy red carpet caught our attention. The Los Angeles weather leading up to the ceremony had been tumultuous, with cold air and strong winds of about 45 degrees. Such conditions could easily explain the redness and tears observed among the attendees. One TikTok user even noted that the celebrities may have consciously avoided blinking during photo moments, exacerbating the dryness and irritation in their eyes.

Reports from LA residents further supported this theory, referring to the prevailing heavy winds and the presence of pollen in the air. The LA Times described the winds as “dangerous” on the night of the Golden Globe Awards. Additionally, the combination of intense eye makeup, the arid weather, and the constant flashing of camera lights likely intensified the discomfort and resulted in the emotional display witnessed on the red carpet.

While the true reasons behind the celebrities’ teary eyes may never be fully confirmed, the extraordinary weather conditions prevailing in Los Angeles that night certainly played a significant role. As the case appears to be closed, we can conclude that even glamorous events like the Golden Globe Awards are not immune to the unpredictable influence of nature.