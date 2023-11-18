Why Was Angelina Jolie’s Daughter In Maleficent?

In a surprising turn of events, Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, made her acting debut in the 2014 fantasy film, Maleficent. The decision to cast a young family member in such a prominent role raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among fans and critics alike. So, why exactly was Angelina Jolie’s daughter chosen for this role? Let’s delve into the details.

The Role:

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt portrayed the young Princess Aurora, also known as Sleeping Beauty, in Maleficent. This character is a crucial part of the film’s storyline, and her innocence and vulnerability play a significant role in the development of the plot. The decision to cast a family member in this role was likely influenced the desire to create a comfortable and familiar environment for the young actress.

Familiarity and Comfort:

Having a family member on set can provide a sense of familiarity and comfort for a young actor, especially when working on a big-budget production like Maleficent. Angelina Jolie, who not only starred in the film but also served as its executive producer, likely wanted to ensure her daughter’s well-being and happiness during the filming process. This decision allowed Vivienne to feel at ease and perform to the best of her abilities.

Parental Guidance:

Another reason for casting Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in Maleficent could be the opportunity for Angelina Jolie to guide and support her daughter through her first acting experience. As an experienced actress herself, Jolie could provide valuable advice and mentorship to her daughter, helping her navigate the challenges of the industry.

FAQ:

Q: Was Vivienne Jolie-Pitt chosen solely because she is Angelina Jolie’s daughter?

A: While her familial connection may have played a role in the decision, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s casting was likely based on her suitability for the role of young Princess Aurora.

Q: Did Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s performance receive positive reviews?

A: Vivienne’s performance was generally well-received, considering her young age and lack of prior acting experience.

Q: Has Vivienne Jolie-Pitt pursued acting further?

A: As of now, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has not pursued acting as a career. However, her appearance in Maleficent remains a memorable moment in her family’s history.

In conclusion, the decision to cast Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, in Maleficent was likely influenced a combination of factors, including creating a comfortable environment for the young actress, providing parental guidance, and her suitability for the role. While her appearance in the film may have been unexpected, it undoubtedly added a unique touch to the production and allowed Vivienne to have a memorable first experience in the world of acting.