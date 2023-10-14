The Decline of Social Media as a Source of Conflict Information

Millions and billions of people turned to social media for updates on the recent Hamas attack in Israel, only to be bombarded with misinformation and deepfake images. Social platforms like Twitter, Meta (formerly Facebook), and TikTok were flooded with false information, old videos, and fabricated assertions, adding confusion to an already chaotic situation. The European Union even warned these platforms about illegal propaganda and violent content.

However, beneath the surface, something bigger has changed. While social media platforms used to be a source of raw and urgent content, they have now become content aggregators, monetizing information rather than providing firsthand accounts. This shift began before Elon Musk’s influence on Twitter and applies to other platforms as well. Telegram, a chat app, has become the primary platform for documenting conflicts, with Twitter being downgraded to an aggregation platform.

The unique aspect of Telegram is its uncensored nature and lack of central promotion. This allows groups like Hamas to maintain channels filled with violent content without disturbing other users. It also enables civilians in war zones to share unfiltered media and valuable information with one another. Telegram’s focus on purpose-built communication sets it apart from social media platforms.

While there is a cautionary note about the focus on misinformation, as it can be used to suppress information or censor content, the attention on the decline of social media as a reliable source of conflict information remains valid. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok aggregate content from platforms like Telegram without providing credit or context, contributing to disorientation and misinformation. It is essential to understand the limitations of social media and its inability to fill the void left the lack of communication on the ground during conflicts.

In conclusion, the role of social media as a platform for conflict information has diminished as content aggregation takes precedence. Telegram has emerged as a purpose-built communication tool, allowing users to share unfiltered information with one another. While caution is necessary regarding misinformation, it is crucial to recognize the limitations of social media and prioritized platforms like Telegram to gain a more accurate understanding of conflicts.

