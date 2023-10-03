The Rise of TV Tales about Fakes, Fraudsters, and Thieves

In the current age of mistrust and uncertainty, TV shows and documentaries centered around fakes, fraudsters, and thieves have gained popularity. This is the “post-truth” era, where fake news spreads easily and opinions hold sway over facts. People are drawn to stories about how con artists and criminals operate, as well as the ways in which they prey on their targets.

Over the past few years, there has been an influx of dramas and documentaries based on real cases. Shows like “Inventing Anna” on Netflix, “Underbelly: Vanishing Act” on 9Now, and “The Dropout” on Disney+ delve into the lives of individuals like Anna Delvey, Melissa Caddick, and Elizabeth Holmes, who deceived others and committed crimes. These shows not only explore the motivations of the perpetrators but also shed light on how these offenses couldn’t have been committed without the existence of the internet and social media.

Two recent factual productions, “The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring” and “Con Girl,” examine the crimes that made global headlines and highlight how modern technology has changed the landscape of deception. “The Ringleader” focuses on the infamous “bling ring” that targeted the homes of celebrities like Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. The gang used platforms like Twitter, MySpace, and TMZ to gather information about their victims and later flaunt their stolen goods online. Director Erin Lee Carr’s documentary provides insight into Rachel Lee, the leader of the gang, who shares her perspective on the events.

“Con Girl,” on the other hand, follows the story of Samantha Azzopardi, an individual adept at scams and using social media to her advantage. Azzopardi created various identities online and targeted unsuspecting individuals who were enticed her fictional narratives. This documentary presents both the perspectives of law enforcement and the victims, aiming to unravel the motives behind Azzopardi’s compulsive deception.

As society becomes increasingly reliant on social media, it becomes crucial to recognize the blurred line between reality and fiction. People willingly share personal information online, making themselves susceptible to manipulation and scams. Experts warn about the dangers of trusting what is seen on social media and how easily one can be deceived.

Sources:

– Article Debi Enker, October 3, 2023

– “The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring” – Binge

– “Con Girl” – 7Plus

– “Inventing Anna” – Netflix

– “Underbelly: Vanishing Act” – 9Now

– “The Dropout” – Disney+