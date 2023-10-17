Is Toyota’s Social Media Ban the Future?

In a strange turn of events, Toyota is implementing a ban on social media discussions and sharing of experiences for a select group of buyers in their new Toyota Insider Program. The program, limited to 300 vehicles, aims to convert the American-market Toyota Tundra to right-hand drive for the Australian market. However, participants in the program are being advised Toyota to refrain from sharing their experiences on social media and with motoring media outlets.

This ban on social media activity has sparked interest and raised questions about the future of consumer reviews and discussions. While the more frequent technical inspections as part of the program are understandable, the restriction on social media activity seems unusual given that the vehicles will be in the public domain. This ban puts Toyota at odds with other owner groups on platforms like Facebook, where customers openly share their experiences, both positive and negative.

One can understand Toyota’s motives for implementing the ban. The company is essentially turning these buyers into beta testers, allowing them early access to the converted Tundra models. However, it seems odd to have buyers pay a significant amount of money to be beta testers and then restrict them from discussing the vehicle. The cost of participation in the Toyota Insider Program is approximately $1,200 USD per month for one year.

While this move Toyota may be seen as an attempt to control the narrative around their new product, it will be interesting to see if consumers will comply with the ban or find alternative ways to share their experiences. The ban raises questions about the future of social media in influencing consumer opinions and the importance of user reviews in shaping public perception.

Volta Trucks Files for Bankruptcy

Swedish electric truckmaker Volta Trucks, known for creating the first commercially available electric 16-tonne truck called the Volta Zero, has recently filed for bankruptcy. The company faced challenges in the EV manufacturing sector, including the bankruptcy of their battery supplier, Proterra, and difficulty in raising sufficient capital in the current challenging environment for electric vehicle players.

This news of bankruptcy is unfortunate for Volta’s investors and employees, as the company had received positive feedback for their innovative electric truck and had a strong pipeline of customers interested in introducing Volta Zero Trucks into their fleets. The bankruptcy filing will have a significant impact on the organization’s dedicated workforce, as well as customers and partners.

Volta’s bankruptcy adds to a growing list of EV truck and bus startups, including Lordstown Motors and Proterra, facing financial difficulties. The challenges faced these companies highlight the hurdles that the EV manufacturing sector must overcome to achieve widespread adoption.

Tesla Recalls 55K Model X Crossovers

In a demonstration of Tesla’s ability to perform over-the-air updates to address issues, the automaker has announced a recall of approximately 55,000 Model X crossovers. This recall emphasizes the complexity of modern cars, which are filled with computer systems that require regular updates to address small issues.

Tesla’s over-the-air update capability has been hailed as a significant achievement in simplifying the process of fixing problems in automobiles. It allows Tesla to address issues without the need for owners to bring their vehicles into a service center. However, it is worth noting that even with this advanced technology, recalls are still necessary to ensure the safety and functionality of vehicles.

