Tollywood Celebrities Dominating Mumbai: Are They Leaving Home Behind?

A recent trend has emerged in the Telugu film industry, with a growing number of Tollywood celebrities choosing Mumbai as their preferred base over their home state of Hyderabad. This shift has raised questions about whether these actors and filmmakers are leaving their roots behind in pursuit of fame and success.

In the past, Ram Gopal Varma was the prominent figure who established Mumbai as his primary workplace for an extended period. However, he has now relocated his base to Hyderabad, while others have made the opposite move, opting for the glitz and glamour of Mumbai.

Privacy seems to be a major concern for celebrities in Hyderabad, where they find it challenging to roam freely without attracting unwanted attention. As a result, many of them choose to travel abroad, seeking solace in international destinations for their shopping and dining experiences.

Mumbai, on the other hand, offers a vibrant night party culture and a strong sense of camaraderie among celebrities, which contribute to a luxurious and exciting lifestyle. It is no wonder that our Tollywood stars find this city alluring and choose to spend more time there.

Celebrities such as Rana, the Surya-Jyothika couple, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah, and Pooja have all made Mumbai their home away from home. Even filmmakers like Director Krish, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmi have seemingly shifted their base to Mumbai, with Allu Sirish following suit.

Manchu Lakshmi’s presence in Mumbai is predominantly observed, and the couple Ram Charan and his wife are frequently spotted in the city as well. It seems that Mumbai has become the go-to place for Tollywood personalities.

Moreover, the influence of Mumbai and Hindi cinema is becoming more evident in Telugu movies. Filmmakers are now venturing into Hindi cinema and introducing their grandchildren to the industry, while the shift towards Pan India films and casting reflects this change. There is a clear effort from our directors to make a mark in Hindi movies and expand their reach.

While the reasons for this shift in preference may vary for each celebrity, it raises the question of whether Mumbai is now more visible in their lives than their own home state. Only time will tell if this trend continues or if the stars return to their roots.