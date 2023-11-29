New Trend on TikTok: DIY Underground Projects

Meet Kala, also known as “Tunnel Girl” on social media, whose latest home renovation project has taken the internet storm. Kala, whose real name and location remain undisclosed for safety reasons, has gained a significant following on TikTok (@engineer.everything) chronicling her unique venture of building a tunnel under her suburban house.

Contrary to her username, Kala is not a licensed engineer. However, she has taken on this ambitious DIY project as a personal challenge and a way to create a storm shelter for emergencies. Her goal is not to build a doomsday bunker, but rather to have a protective shelter area in case of unexpected events.

Before embarking on this project, Kala prepared herself studying manuals on shelter design, such as FEMA 453 and guidance for tornadoes and hurricanes. While these documents did not provide specific instructions for building tunnels, Kala has been learning along the way and adapting her knowledge of construction and engineering.

The process of excavating the ground beneath her existing basement has been a laborious one. Kala has had to master various skills, from preserving the structural integrity of the foundation to running electricity into the darkened space.

Kala’s journey as Tunnel Girl has captivated over 384,000 followers on TikTok, as viewers express both genuine curiosity and witty commentary about her project. Many have wondered about the legality of building tunnels or humorously joked about the desire for a dangerous mine shaft in their own homes.

Kala’s unique DIY project is a testament to the growing trend of self-taught DIYers on TikTok. Other accounts, such as The Sorry Girls and Weston Road Renovation, have also gained popularity documenting their renovation and hobby-related endeavors.

FAQ

1. Is Tunnel Girl a licensed engineer?

No, Tunnel Girl, also known as Kala, is not a licensed engineer. Her username is a playful reflection of her interest in engineering, despite her background in business and finance.

2. What is the purpose of the tunnel?

Kala’s goal is to create a storm shelter in case of emergencies. However, she also considers the project a personal challenge and a way to have a protective shelter area in her home.

3. How has Tunnel Girl gained popularity?

Tunnel Girl’s TikTok videos documenting her tunnel-building process have captivated viewers and gained her a significant following. Users have been intrigued her unique project and have left both genuine questions and witty commentary.

4. Are there other TikTok accounts similar to Tunnel Girl?

Yes, there are other self-taught DIYers on TikTok who have gained popularity documenting their renovation and hobby-related projects. Some notable examples include The Sorry Girls and Weston Road Renovation.