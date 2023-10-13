The Fascinating Women of New York City: A Fashion Documentary on TikTok

Ladies of Madison Avenue, an account on TikTok, has gained over 100,000 followers for its man-on-the-street style interviews with some of New York City’s most stylish women. Joshua Kamei, the creator behind the account, roams the streets of New York, attending galas and events, and capturing the fashion choices of older and wealthier women who embody the elegance and luxury of the city.

Kamei’s approach to documenting these women’s style brings to mind the work of iconic fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. He focuses not only on the clothes but also on the stories behind the outfits. Through his interviews, Kamei uncovers fascinating details like a head-to-toe Dior outfit worn Maureen Footer, an author who has written several books on Dior, or a granddaughter wearing a vintage dress from her grandmother’s collection.

Kamei finds his subjects in their element, whether it be at high-end stores like Bergdorf Goodman or events like the Lenox Hill Spring Gala. He also frequents Lincoln Center, where patrons and fans of the New York City Ballet and Metropolitan Opera gather after shows, showcasing their glamorous evening attire. Kamei’s favorite moment was spotting Carolina Herrera’s daughters sitting on the steps of the Whitney Museum, exuding “easy glamour” in their matching black dresses.

What sets Kamei’s TikTok account apart is not only his eye for fashion but also the insight he gains from his subjects. He believes there’s a reason why New York women have such impeccable style and enjoys hearing their wisdom and personal stories. Kamei sees dressing up as a duty for New Yorkers and wants to share the allure of seeing these women in their natural habitat with people from around the world.

Through his TikTok account, Kamei provides a glimpse into the world of New York City’s fashion scene, showcasing the style and elegance of its older and wealthier women. He continues the legacy of street style photographers like Bill Cunningham, capturing not just the fashion, but also the stories that make these women truly fascinating.

Sources: Refinery29