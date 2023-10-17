Man on the Street: Documenting New York’s Stylish Women

Joshua Kamei, a New York-based womenswear designer and photographer, has gained a significant following on TikTok with his account, @ladiesofmadisonavenue. Kamei’s videos feature interviews with well-dressed women on the streets of New York City. What sets his content apart is that the women he features are not your average TikTok creators; they are older and wealthier, resembling characters from shows like Gossip Girl.

The rise of man-on-the-street interviews on TikTok has given fashion enthusiasts like Kamei a platform to showcase their unique perspectives. Kamei’s videos are reminiscent of the iconic street style photography of Bill Cunningham, who famously captured the essence of New York City fashion. Inspired Cunningham, Kamei strives to showcase the style and elegance of iconic women in New York.

In his videos, Kamei not only focuses on the women’s outfits but also delves into the stories behind their fashion choices. He highlights gems like a head-to-toe Dior outfit worn Maureen Footer, an author who has written extensively about Dior. Through these interviews, Kamei brings viewers into the lives of these fashionable women, whether they are shopping at Bergdorf Goodman or attending galas.

Kamei’s favorite moments include encountering Carolina Herrera’s daughters at the Whitney Museum during New York Fashion Week. He appreciates the opportunity to witness the effortless glamour of New York women in their natural habitat.

Despite his success, Kamei remains humble, attributing it to the fascinating women he features. He believes that there is a reason why New York women have such impeccable style, and he aims to capture their essence through his photographs and videos. As a New Yorker himself, Kamei sees it as his duty to encourage others to dress up and appreciate the luxury of living in such a stylish city.

