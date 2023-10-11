High School Principal Faces Backlash for Revoking Student’s Scholarship Over Twerking Video

A high school principal from Louisiana is facing criticism after he revoked a student’s scholarship and removed her from her position as student government association president due to a video of her twerking. Kaylee Timonet, a 17-year-old student at Walker High School, was devastated when she was called into her principal Jason St Pierre’s office and forced to watch the video before facing the consequences. The incident occurred after St Pierre saw footage of Timonet twerking at a homecoming after-party on social media.

The punishment has been called into question Timonet’s mother, Rachel Timonet, who believes it was unfair and that the school should have included her in the meeting with St Pierre. Other students who were also seen dancing in the video were not punished, leading Rachel Timonet to question why her daughter was singled out. She also expressed her concern over St Pierre discussing religion with her child, as the school is a public institution.

Despite the controversy, Timonet’s friends rallied behind her, creating and sharing T-shirts with slogans supporting her right to dance and expressing solidarity. The immense support she received helped restore her confidence and made her realize that her accomplishments were still valued.

In response to the backlash, St Pierre decided to reinstate Timonet’s position and reinstate her scholarship application. He acknowledged that student government members are held to a high standard of behavior but admitted that their input should also be considered in making decisions about student leadership. St Pierre has apologized to Timonet and her mother, but the apology may have come too late, as the scholarship application deadline had already passed.

As a result of the controversy, St Pierre is reportedly applying for a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year. The incident has sparked calls for his resignation, highlighting the need for fair and consistent disciplinary measures in schools.

Definitions:

– Twerking: a dance move that involves shaking one’s hips in a provocative manner.

– Scholarship: financial aid awarded to students based on various criteria, typically academic or athletic excellence.

Sources:

– News.com.au

– Unfiltered with Kiran

– Instagram