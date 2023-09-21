The Rise of Audience Analytics in the Streaming Wars

In the early days of the streaming wars, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ were often criticized for their lack of transparency when it came to sharing viewership data. Showrunners and writers, such as Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” reboot co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett, referred to the streaming giant as a “black hole” due to the unknown number of people tuning in. However, a shift is occurring in the industry as audience analytics becomes a priority.

Streaming platforms are realizing the importance of data and insights into viewership patterns. By understanding who their audience is, what they are watching, and how they engage with content, these platforms can make more informed decisions regarding programming and marketing strategies.

While Netflix was one of the pioneers in the streaming industry, it has been relatively secretive about viewership numbers. However, recently, the company has started sharing more information through its “Top 10” feature, which highlights the most popular titles in a particular region. This move allows viewers to see what others are watching and provides some insight into the popularity of certain shows or movies.

Other platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, have also started to embrace transparency sharing viewership data. Amazon Prime Video now includes IMDb ratings for its shows and movies, giving viewers an indication of their popularity. Similarly, Disney+ announced that it would release viewership figures for its original series, providing a glimpse into the success of their content.

The rise of audience analytics in the streaming industry benefits not only the platforms but also the creators. Showrunners and writers can now have a better understanding of how their shows are performing and reach a wider audience. Additionally, advertisers can more effectively target their advertisements based on the viewership data provided streaming platforms.

Overall, the shift towards transparency and audience analytics in the streaming wars is a positive development for both viewers and industry players. By sharing more information about viewership, streaming platforms can better cater to their audience’s preferences while creators can gain valuable insights into their shows’ performance.

Definitions:

– Audience analytics: The process of collecting and analyzing data related to an audience’s behavior, preferences, and engagement with content.

– Showrunners: The individuals responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operation of a television series.

– Viewership: The number of people who view a particular show or movie.

