Sam Thompson: Shifting Perceptions and Celebrating Neurodiversity

Sam Thompson, the Made in Chelsea star, has been receiving attention for his infectious energy and enthusiasm as a camp leader on the reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity. However, this seemingly innocent commentary has sparked a larger conversation about the perception of neurodivergent individuals in the media.

Sam, who was diagnosed with ADHD and autism earlier this year, has openly shared his journey of self-discovery through his documentary, “Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?”. In a world where neurodiversity representation has made progress, Sam emphasizes the lack of portrayal of his own experiences on screen and hopes that his documentary can raise awareness and knowledge.

Unfortunately, the jokes made the hosts of I’m a Celebrity about Sam’s energetic behavior have touched a nerve. Viewers have begun labeling him as “annoying” online, with comments describing him as “over the top”. However, Sam’s best friend, Pete Wicks, has come to his defense, highlighting the positive aspects of Sam’s personality and urging people not to define him his neurodivergent conditions.

What is particularly disturbing is how the online criticism has started to seep into the show itself, endorsed the production team. By making light of Sam’s behavior and suggesting it is grating on his campmates, the show is perpetuating the idea that neurodivergent characteristics are fair game for jokes. This not only disregards the fact that neurological differences should be treated with respect, but it also reinforces harmful stereotypes.

It is important for media professionals to be responsible and mindful of the impact their jokes can have. Instead of using Sam as the butt of a gag, it would be more beneficial to focus on celebrating neurodiversity and promoting inclusivity. By doing so, we can create a society where individuals like Sam are embraced for their unique personalities and contributions.

