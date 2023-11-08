Why The Mummy 2017 Failed?

In 2017, Universal Pictures released “The Mummy,” a reboot of the classic monster franchise that aimed to kickstart a shared universe of monster films. However, despite high expectations and a star-studded cast, the film failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike. Let’s delve into the reasons behind its failure.

Lack of Originality: One of the primary reasons for the film’s failure was its lack of originality. “The Mummy” felt like a generic action-adventure film, lacking the unique charm and horror elements that made the original franchise so beloved. The movie failed to bring anything new to the table, resulting in a lackluster and forgettable experience.

Weak Script and Direction: Another major flaw was the weak script and direction. The film suffered from a convoluted plot that failed to engage viewers. The pacing was uneven, with unnecessary exposition and action sequences that felt forced. Additionally, the characters lacked depth and development, making it difficult for audiences to connect with them.

Misuse of Talent: Despite having talented actors like Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, their performances were overshadowed the film’s shortcomings. The script failed to utilize their skills effectively, leaving them with little to work with. This wasted potential further contributed to the film’s failure.

Failed Franchise Launch: Universal Pictures had high hopes of launching a shared universe of monster films with “The Mummy” as the starting point. However, the film’s failure to resonate with audiences derailed those plans. The lack of a compelling story and characters made it difficult for viewers to invest in the larger universe, resulting in a missed opportunity for Universal.

FAQ:

Q: What is a shared universe?

A: A shared universe refers to a fictional universe in which multiple stories or franchises coexist and intersect. Characters and events from different films or series can interact with each other, creating a cohesive narrative.

Q: Why is originality important in films?

A: Originality is crucial in films because it helps captivate audiences and differentiate a movie from others in the same genre. It allows filmmakers to bring fresh ideas and perspectives, making the viewing experience more engaging and memorable.

Q: What is a convoluted plot?

A: A convoluted plot refers to a storyline that is overly complex, confusing, or difficult to follow. It often involves numerous subplots, twists, and turns that can overwhelm viewers and hinder their understanding of the story.

In conclusion, “The Mummy” 2017 failed due to its lack of originality, weak script and direction, misuse of talent, and its inability to launch a successful shared universe. The film’s shortcomings prevented it from resonating with audiences and ultimately led to its downfall.