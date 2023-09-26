Is TikTok the New TV? Exploring the Convergence of Media

In the ever-changing world of media consumption, one question arises: Is TikTok replacing TV? Flight Story’s Pollyanna Ward delves into the phenomenon and explores whether TikTok is stealing audiences from traditional television or encouraging new viewership.

Previously, platforms like Snapchat and Facebook attempted to incorporate TV content into their apps, with limited success. However, TikTok has managed to accumulate millions of views on TV shows, a feat that others have failed to achieve.

One key factor that sets TikTok apart is its approach to content delivery. Rather than relying on a social graph, TikTok’s algorithm is built on a personalized “YOU” graph. Users are served content specifically designed for their preferences, regardless of its source or format. The For You Page (FYP) further emphasizes this personalization, assuring users that the videos are tailored for them.

TikTok’s success in capturing attention is also evident in its comments section. Unlike other platforms, TikTok’s TV clips are met with thousands of comments from users sharing their thoughts, opinions, and fan theories. This sense of community engagement is reminiscent of pre-fragmented media landscapes.

Additionally, TikTok acts as a discovery platform, leading users to seek out their favorite shows on streaming services. Instead of investing time in a series that might not interest them, users can rely on TikTok to showcase the best moments of a show.

Furthermore, the format of TV clips on TikTok plays a crucial role in their popularity. Clips that create suspense and keep viewers on the edge of their seats are more likely to go viral. This highlights the importance of creating compelling content that captures and maintains audience attention.

In conclusion, while TikTok is not strictly a social or streaming app, its entertainment-centric approach has made it a formidable force in the media landscape. By personalizing content and fostering community engagement, TikTok has managed to attract viewers and promote TV shows in a unique and compelling way.

Sources:

– The Drum – The Media Convergence, Flight Story – Pollyanna Ward

– The State Times – Staff Writer Christopher Milazzo