Judge Allows Defamation Lawsuit Against Netflix Series to Proceed

A federal judge has ruled that a defamation lawsuit against the 2019 Netflix series “The Way They See Us” can proceed to trial. The lawsuit was filed Linda Fairstein, a former Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor, who claims that the series defamed her falsely portraying her role in the Central Park Five case. Fairstein led the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan district attorney’s office at the time of the 1989 case, in which five Black and Latino teenagers were wrongfully convicted of raping a white female jogger in Central Park. The convictions were later overturned when the true perpetrator came forward.

The judge denied Netflix’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, clearing the way for a trial unless the parties reach a settlement. In the series, Fairstein’s character, played Felicity Huffman, is depicted as a prosecutor determined to secure convictions, despite evidence suggesting the defendants’ innocence. The judge cited statements the director, Ava DuVernay, who said that she portrayed Fairstein as morally and legally responsible for the case’s outcome. However, Fairstein maintains that she lacked the authority to direct the police or instruct them on interrogation techniques.

Fairstein’s lawyer argues that there is no source material to support the defamatory portrayal of his client and that the defendants falsely attributed words and deeds to her. Netflix has expressed its support for the series and the team behind it. The case will now proceed to trial, where evidence will be presented to determine whether the portrayal of Fairstein in the series was defamatory.

