Naomi Osaka and Cordae Rumored to Have Split After Welcoming Baby

Summary:

After an extended courtship of four years, rumors are circulating that tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae have ended their relationship. The speculation arises just three months after the couple welcomed their first child. Osaka’s cryptic posts on social media, including one about wanting someone to watch the sunset with and another about the art of self-love, have fueled the breakup speculation. Notably, the tennis athlete has removed all photos and mentions of Cordae from her Instagram account and no longer follows him. Earlier this year, a source close to Osaka confirmed the birth of their baby girl Shai and stated that they were doing well after the arrival. Osaka announced her pregnancy in January after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. The tennis pro, known for her advocacy on mental health, described the past few years as both interesting and challenging.

The status of Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s relationship has become a subject of discussion following recent social media activity the couple. Although neither has officially confirmed the breakup, Osaka’s posts have left fans speculating about their relationship status.

In September, Osaka wrote a simple message about the art of loving oneself. This was followed her October post expressing a desire for someone to watch the sunset with her, which hinted at a possible split.

Further fueling the rumors, Osaka has removed all traces of Cordae from her Instagram account, including photos and mentions. Additionally, she no longer follows him on the platform.

The couple, who started dating in 2019, welcomed their daughter Shai earlier this year. Despite the breakup speculation, a source close to Osaka previously shared that they were doing well after the birth.

Naomi Osaka has been candid about her mental health struggles and has used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness. She announced her pregnancy in January after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open, describing the past few years as both interesting and challenging.

While the true nature of Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s relationship remains unknown, fans continue to speculate and wonder about the reason behind the potential split.

Definitions:

1. Cordae: Refers to the rapper Cordae, who rose to prominence as a talented artist.

2. Instagram: A popular social media platform for sharing photos and videos.

3. Mental health advocacy: Refers to efforts aimed at raising awareness and support for mental health issues.

4. Australian Open: One of the four major tennis tournaments held annually, taking place in Melbourne, Australia.

Sources: None