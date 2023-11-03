Fresh Insights into the Success of Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias, the popular Netflix series, recently secured a renewal for its fourth season. But what factors contributed to this decision? While Netflix does provide some data, additional information from data companies such as PlumResearch gives us a deeper understanding of the show’s performance and sheds light on the reasons behind its renewal.

Typically, the completion rate of a series plays a significant role in determining its renewal. PlumResearch, a data company based in Poland, uses user panels around the world to provide precise audience measurement for streaming platforms and FAST channels through its Showlabs platform. Their data reveals completion rates for Sweet Magnolias over three different periods: the first week (7 days), the first month (28 days), and the first three months (90 days).

When analyzing these completion rates, it’s interesting to note that although the overall completion rate for Sweet Magnolias decreased over the seasons, season 3 had the highest average time spent (ATS) compared to the previous two seasons. ATS refers to the average number of minutes that viewers spent watching content during a given time period.

Additionally, PlumResearch shared more insights into the show’s performance. Their metrics include binge-watching, which measures how bingeable a TV series is calculating the percentage of viewers who watch multiple episodes consecutively during one uninterrupted session. They also measure the “Get Hooked” metric, which indicates the earliest episode number where at least 70% of the audience finished watching all the episodes in a season.

According to Nicolás Herrera, a Data Analyst at PlumResearch, the unique viewers for each season have been decreasing, with the latest season having about 50% of the viewers compared to the first season. However, the first season had the lowest engaging metrics, as reflected in the completion rate. Season 2, on the other hand, had a higher binge-watching metric, indicating the ability to keep viewers interested and engaged.

These insights help us understand the factors that contribute to the success and renewal of a show like Sweet Magnolias. By analyzing completion rates, average time spent, and other metrics, streaming platforms like Netflix can make well-informed decisions about renewals. With access to more data-driven insights like these, we can gain a deeper understanding of audience preferences and the performance of our favorite shows.

