Exploring the Challenges of Building Super Apps in the U.S.

Despite the ambition and efforts of tech and e-commerce giants, the United States has yet to witness the emergence of a successful super app. Super apps, which offer multiple services through a single user-friendly interface, have become massive multi-billion dollar businesses in markets like China. However, U.S. companies have struggled to replicate this success. Recent economic conditions and the impact of the pandemic have caused some companies to reevaluate their super app strategies and divest from acquired services that don’t align with their core offerings.

One example is PayPal, which acquired return logistics platform Happy Returns two years ago, only to sell it to UPS in October. Similarly, Affirm, a popular payment platform, decided to shut down its acquired returns business, Returnly, and instead partnered with Loop, another returns processor.

Nevertheless, there are still prominent players in the U.S. who remain committed to building a super app. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed a vision for WhatsApp to become a one-stop shop for finding, messaging, and buying from businesses. Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now called X, also hints at plans to transform it into an “everything app” similar to WeChat.

While some U.S.-based apps offer a few of the services found in super apps, none have come close to truly embodying the concept. Analysts argue that the nature of the U.S. market, where no single app dominates critical areas like payments, makes it less conducive for super app formation. However, companies continue to experiment in the hopes of proving that their apps can offer more than just one function.

To understand the appeal of super apps, it’s important to examine the success of services like WeChat and Alipay in China. WeChat, with 1.2 billion users, serves as a messaging platform, video conferencing tool, mobile payment app, and more. Alipay offers various financial services alongside payments, including wealth management and loans. These platforms have managed to seamlessly integrate independent services to create a comprehensive app ecosystem.

In the U.S., the approach to building super apps often involves acquiring startups and integrating their features. However, managing partner Humphrey Ho at Hylink Group Americas believes this strategy is flawed for consumer-facing apps. In contrast, platforms like WeChat focus on building their services in-house, which contributes to their success.

One of the challenges in the U.S. lies in the execution of mergers and acquisitions. Integrating various services into a new app can be a time-consuming process, and users may struggle to adapt to the changes. Klarna, a buy now, pay later app, embarked on an acquisition spree in 2021 to expand its capabilities. However, their super app vision is still a work in progress.

The road to building successful super apps in the U.S. remains uncertain, but companies continue to explore this concept driven the potential for expanded user engagement and revenue streams. Overcoming the challenges requires a careful balance of acquiring services, integrating them seamlessly, and focusing on user experience and adoption.

FAQ

What is a super app?

A super app is a single application that offers multiple diversified services through a unified interface. It typically includes functionality for everyday personal or commercial activities and is widely adopted users.

Why has the U.S. struggled to build super apps?

The U.S. market differs from others where super apps have flourished, primarily due to the absence of a dominant app in key areas like payments. This makes it challenging for a single app to offer comprehensive services and gain widespread adoption.

What are the benefits of super apps?

Super apps provide convenience to users offering various services in one place. They streamline processes, save time, and provide a cohesive user experience. For businesses, super apps enable engagement with customers at multiple touchpoints and offer opportunities for additional revenue streams.

How do super apps in Asia differ from those in the U.S.?

Super apps in Asia, such as WeChat and Alipay, are typically built in-house, offering integrated services across various domains. In contrast, U.S. companies tend to acquire startups and integrate their features, which poses challenges in terms of implementation and user adoption.

What are the challenges in building super apps?

Building super apps involves overcoming the complexities of integrating multiple services into a seamless user experience. It requires strategic acquisitions, efficient integration, and prioritizing user adoption. Furthermore, economic conditions and market dynamics influence the success of super apps.