Spain’s TV Market Sees Increase in Online Fiction Series Commissions

According to TV research firm The Wit, Spain’s TV market saw a total of 82 new fiction series commissions from September 2022 to August 2023. The data shows that 61% of these new series were aimed at exclusive online release, a significant increase compared to the previous year’s 52%. This shift in focus reflects the changing landscape of the industry, as linear operators are now refocusing their productions to reach a younger audience.

One of the key players driving this change is Atresplayer, the platform run leading broadcaster Atresmedia. Since its launch in 2013, Atresplayer has become a major driver behind the local TV production sector. Similarly, public broadcaster RTVE has committed to providing exclusive and original content to its RTVE Play platform, venturing into co-production to access new audiences.

Telefónica’s pay TV/VOD operator, Movistar Plus, has also launched an upgraded version of its basic tier as a streaming service. Catalonia’s CCMA public broadcasting corporation is merging its brands TV3 and Catalunya Radio into the 3CAT umbrella. This move aims to maintain linear leadership while accessing new audiences.

Atresmedia, like other major international broadcasters, has made a significant investment in its VOD content offer. The company has evolved from a linear mindset and has successfully launched exclusive dramas on Atresplayer. RTVE and TV3 have also collaborated on high-profile co-productions, with the aim of releasing them directly via RTVE Play.

Co-production has become a preferred business model for linear operators as they transition towards online platforms. In Catalonia, the launch of 3CAT and the rapid evolution of the TV market will further deepen these changes. 3CAT will broadcast its content in the Catalan language, making it compatible with sharing rights with Spanish-language operators.

Overall, the increase in online fiction series commissions in Spain’s TV market reflects the industry’s response to changing audience preferences. Linear operators are embracing online platforms and co-production opportunities to reach a younger demographic and maximize their content’s international potential.

