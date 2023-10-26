New Opportunities Arise for Meta Platforms Despite Post-Earnings Drop

Wall Street analysts are continuing to support Meta Platforms following a decrease in stock value after the release of third-quarter earnings. Some analysts even view the drop as a chance to invest in the stock. Mark Shmulik, an analyst at Bernstein, explains that there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about Meta Platforms, such as the positive impact of Reels, the potential of click-to-message ads, and consistent engagement growth. Despite management’s concerns over brand advertising linked to geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, analysts are maintaining their positive outlook on the future of the social media giant.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth suggests that investors take advantage of the dip in Meta shares, as he believes the company is executing well and remaining disciplined in its approach. Anmuth has increased his price target to $400 per share, indicating a potential 34% upside from the previous closing price. Ronald Josey from Citi and Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI also support the idea of buying the dip, highlighting Meta’s focus on artificial intelligence and the metaverse as reasons to consider long-term investment.

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler reaffirms Meta Platforms as a favorite mega-cap stock, anticipating benefits from the upcoming wave of AI products and ongoing cost efficiencies. Despite potential macroeconomic challenges and weak positioning in the tech industry, Sandler remains optimistic about the company’s prospects. Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak further suggests that Meta Platforms is well-positioned to endure volatility caused geopolitical concerns, emphasizing the company’s differentiation from its peers.

Overall, analysts are confident in Meta Platforms’ ability to navigate the current market landscape successfully. While there may be uncertainties in the near-term, they remain positive about the company’s future growth potential and recommend taking advantage of the recent pullback in stock value.

