New Methods of Evading Algorithmic Suppression on Social Media

Social media platforms are continuously improving their content moderation systems to filter out harmful or inappropriate content. However, this has also led to concerns about censorship and the suppression of certain voices. Users have started employing innovative methods, collectively known as “algospeak,” topass algorithmic filters and avoid being shadowbanned.

Algospeak involves using creative language and alternative terms to replace keywords that might trigger automated filters. For example, users may refer to sensitive topics using alternative words, such as “seggs” for sex or “corn” for porn. These techniques aim to outsmart the algorithms and ensure their content remains visible to the wider audience.

One emerging example of algospeak is the term “P*les+in1ans,” which some users have adopted to refer to Palestinians. During the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, individuals sharing pro-Palestine content raised concerns about their posts being unfairly suppressed and their accounts potentially being shadowbanned.

While it’s difficult to determine the effectiveness of these methods, their popularity among activists and internet users suggests a genuine fear of having their content hidden from public view. People have started using unrelated hashtags, screenshotting instead of reposting, and avoiding Arabic hashtags to evade unspecified limitations on content related to Palestine.

What is Shadowbanning?

Shadowbanning is a form of covert platform moderation that limits the visibility of content without outright banning it. The practice dates back to the early days of the internet, where shadowbanned users could continue posting, unaware that their posts were invisible to others. Today, shadowbanning refers to various tactics that hide users from search results, algorithmic feeds, and potentially other areas where their profiles might show up.

Users may not be explicitly notified if they have been shadowbanned but may notice a sudden drop in engagement or issues with their followers’ ability to view and share their content. This opaque moderation approach poses challenges for social media users, making it difficult to identify when their content is being limited and why.

Concerns Surrounding Shadowbanning during the Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict has generated an influx of violent imagery, propaganda, and misinformation online, prompting concerns about how platforms moderate content related to Palestine. While outright account bans and content flags are more visible, shadowbanning operates discreetly, potentially restricting the reach of accounts without their owners’ knowledge.

Some Instagram users reporting potential shadowbans have observed a significant decrease in engagement after posting with their location set to Gaza, sharing fundraisers for Palestine, or expressing support for Palestinians. Digital rights organizations, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and 7amleh-The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement, are actively monitoring potential violations of Palestinians’ digital rights and changes in content visibility during the conflict.

Platforms like Meta (formerly Facebook) have attributed certain visibility issues to global “bugs” and rule violations. However, this explanation does little to alleviate concerns among users who feel that their content is being selectively suppressed based on their political views or advocacy for human rights.

FAQs

1. How effective is algospeak in evading algorithmic suppression?

The effectiveness of algospeak techniques in evading algorithmic suppression is not fully understood. While users employ various tactics to outsmart automated filters, it remains unclear how successful these methods are in the long run. Platforms frequently update and fine-tune their algorithms to combat evasion techniques, making it challenging to consistentlypass content moderation.

2. Can users determine if they have been shadowbanned?

Platforms do not always notify users if they have been shadowbanned. Instead, users may notice a sudden decline in engagement metrics, such as likes or reposts, or encounter difficulties with content visibility among their followers. While these signs may indicate a potential shadowban, it is challenging to conclusively prove its existence without transparency from the platform.

3. How does shadowbanning impact freedom of expression?

Shadowbanning raises concerns about the limitations it imposes on freedom of expression. When content visibility is covertly restricted, certain voices and perspectives may be silenced or suppressed without the user’s knowledge. This opaque moderation practice may have unintended consequences and hamper open dialogue and the sharing of information on social media platforms.