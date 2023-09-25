Social Media Comparison: Why It Can Make Us Feel Depressed

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, allowing us to stay connected, share information, and find support. However, it also has the potential to make us feel down and depressed. Psychologists refer to this phenomenon as the social comparison theory, where we compare ourselves to others to determine our self-worth.

When using social media, we often make upward comparisons, which can lead to negative feelings about ourselves. Seeing others’ highlight reels on social media, such as their luxurious vacations or successful careers, can make us question our own achievements and feel inadequate. We compare our average day to their best moments, often forgetting that these glimpses into their lives are carefully curated and may not accurately represent reality.

While social media can have its benefits, it’s important to be mindful of how it makes us feel and take steps to improve our well-being. Here are some concrete ways to make ourselves feel better about social media:

Monitor your reactions and limit your usage if it becomes overwhelming or causes negative emotions.

Avoid constant comparisons and remind yourself that the curated moments on social media are not a fair benchmark.

Seek out downward comparisons or focus on more equal comparisons to alleviate feelings of inadequacy.

Reframe your definition of success and measure yourself against your own standards, rather than the unrealistic portrayals on social media.

Cultivate gratitude and celebrate your own accomplishments, creating a collection of positive moments to remind yourself of your own value.

Take breaks from social media and engage in real-life activities, hobbies, and connections.

Share the authentic and imperfect aspects of your life, as this can resonate with others and promote a more realistic view of social media.

Reach out for support if you are consistently feeling depressed or anxious, talking to friends, family, or seeking professional help.

It’s important to remember that social media is just a glimpse into someone’s life and not a true reflection of their overall well-being. By being mindful of our reactions and implementing strategies to improve our relationship with social media, we can help safeguard our mental health and maintain a healthier perspective on ourselves and others.

Sources:

– Queensland University of Technology: https://theconversation.com/social-media-can-make-you-feel-bad-but-there-are-ways-to-make-it-feel-better-181176