A staggering 4.89 billion people worldwide use social media, with a large proportion of them being young people. There is growing concern about how social media is affecting their mental health. While research has pointed out the negative impact of social media content on mental health, most of the studies have focused on the Global North, neglecting the Asia Pacific region where the majority of users are located.

Social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have become indispensable for Generation Z and Alpha, who were born after 1996. By 2023, more than half of the world’s population will be on social media, spending an average of two hours and 26 minutes daily. Almost 60% of these users are in the Asia-Pacific region.

The influence of social media on mental health is particularly significant when platforms promote unrealistic body ideals, disseminate false information, and contribute to body dissatisfaction, eating disorders, and body dysmorphic disorder. A systematic review and a randomized controlled trial have highlighted social media’s role in exacerbating these issues, but a recent report examining Facebook’s impact on well-being found limited evidence of psychological harm.

One of the challenges in understanding the impact of social media on mental health in the Asia Pacific stems from the lack of sample diversity. Most participants in social media impact studies are from the Global North, which does not fully reflect the cultural and socio-economic factors at play in the Global South.

A qualitative study in Indonesia revealed that urban adolescents prioritize social relations over self-expression on social media. The disruption of daily activities and learning processes caused social media was more prominent among these groups than issues related to body image.

Different countries have varying levels of regulations overseeing the safety of social media users, which can influence the dynamics of social media use. Excessive social media use has been identified as a significant threat to adolescent mental health the United States Surgeon General, who has called for setting limits on social media and stricter standards for its use.

However, it is crucial to shift the focus from merely controlling the negative impacts of social media to utilizing its potential for mental health support, especially in resource-limited areas. Social media has served as a “digital safe haven” for adolescents in Afghanistan, allowing discussions on critical topics such as women’s rights, sexuality, domestic violence, and abortion. It also emerged as a crucial source of public health information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To harness the potential of social media as a public health tool, there is a need for sustained investment in media literacy for healthcare workers and the proactive delivery of accurate health information. Regulatory authorities in the Global South should recognize their pivotal role in ensuring the responsible use of social media for mental health.

Source: Grace Wangge (Monash University Indonesia) [360info]