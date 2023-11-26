Secretary Michelle Donelan Seeks to Protect Children Online and Provide Answers to Grieving Parents

New legislation proposed Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan aims to bridge the gap between social media platforms and coroners requiring tech firms to disclose the online activity of young individuals who tragically take their own lives. In an effort to prevent future deaths and grant mourning parents insight into their child’s online experiences, this amendment to the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill would mandate social media companies to preserve any relevant information that can be used in an inquest or investigation.

Recognizing the harrowing experience faced parents who lose their children in such a profound way, Secretary Donelan expressed the need for answers, stating that “We need to make sure parents get some of the answers.” The proposed legal change is essential, as social media operators frequently inform coroners that a child’s personal data has been deleted, thereby hindering investigations.

Secretary Donelan believes that studying the online behavior of those who tragically take their lives can provide valuable lessons that may prevent similar instances in the future. Her ultimate goal is to make “Britain the safest place to be online” ensuring that social media and the internet act as forces for good.

The Online Safety Act, which recently became law, already commands attention on an international scale. In addition to focusing on the protection of young people, Secretary Donelan intends to utilize the legislation as an opportunity to rewrite and update data protection laws, eliminating EU-era red tape and simplifying the regulatory landscape.

