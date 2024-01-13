Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Deal Raises Questions About Future Projects

A recent report has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative Netflix deal is set to expire in 2025, leading to speculation about their future projects with the streaming giant. Despite the $100 million dollar contract, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced criticism for their lack of output so far.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams expressed his concerns about the couple’s silence, stating that they need to produce more work to justify the deal. He pointed out that apart from their involvement with the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry was already associated with, they have not delivered on their promises. Moreover, they lost their Spotify deal, leaving doubts about their future with Netflix.

Although the Sussex duo signed the contract with Netflix in 2020, their track record with the streaming platform has been mixed. While their self-titled docuseries received positive reviews, other projects like “Live to Lead” and “Heart of Invictus” were considered “low-rated flops.” The highly anticipated animated series, “Pearl,” was eventually scrapped entirely.

In November 2023, Meghan mentioned their excitement about future projects for Netflix, but no official announcements or details have been released since then. This lack of information has only heightened speculation about the couple’s ability to deliver the promised content.

The article also highlights the Spotify controversy the couple faced when the audio giant ended their partnership. Spotify executive Bill Simmons referred to them as “grifters” and expressed his relief in parting ways with the couple. This episode has further added to the public’s skepticism about their ability to succeed in the entertainment industry.

As the 2025 deadline approaches, the pressure is mounting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prove themselves in the world of streaming. The success of their future projects will determine the fate of their Netflix deal and help shape their reputation in Hollywood.