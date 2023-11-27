New York State’s Adult Survivors Act Empowers Victims to Seek Justice

Photo-Illustration: The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

The recent holiday weekend was marked a flurry of headlines accusing various famous men of sexual assault in New York. This sudden surge in accusations can be attributed to the enactment of the Adult Survivors Act, a groundbreaking law in New York State that granted victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers and the institutions that enabled the abuse.

According to the New York Times, over 3,000 civil lawsuits were filed before the statute expired on November 24. While the media has primarily focused on the high-profile celebrity cases, it is important to note that the majority of lawsuits were brought against private citizens, employers, and institutions like prisons, the New York City Police Department, and hospitals. Shockingly, over 470 cases alleged abuse at Rikers Island alone.

So how does the Adult Survivors Act work? The New York state Legislature passed the Act in 2022, allowing victims who were 18 years or older at the time of their alleged abuse to file civil lawsuits, regardless of the expiration of the statute of limitations. This law was a response to the realization that previous legislation did not adequately address past claims of abuse. The one-year window offered the Adult Survivors Act aimed to rectify this allowing victims to seek justice retroactively.

The Act not only facilitates legal action against individual abusers but also allows survivors to hold institutions accountable filing claims against them. This institutional-liability provision was modeled after the successful Child Victims Act, which granted survivors of child sexual abuse a two-year window to file civil suits. During that period, thousands of lawsuits were filed against institutions such as the Catholic Church.

While the recent wave of celebrity lawsuits has grabbed headlines, it is essential to recognize the systemic issue of sexual abuse and the importance of holding institutions accountable for enabling such abuses. The Adult Survivors Act has provided a vital pathway for survivors to seek justice and create systemic change.

