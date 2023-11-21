Singapore’s Unique Approach to the Israel-Gaza Conflict

Singapore has adopted a distinctive approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict, emphasizing non-interference and a commitment to international law and peace. While many countries around the world have experienced public protests either in support of Palestine or Israel, Singapore has maintained a policy of social cohesion and religious harmony.

The tiny Southeast Asian city-state, with its diverse ethnic makeup of mostly ethnic Chinese, a sizeable ethnic Malay-Muslim minority, and ethnic Indians, prioritizes preserving unity. This commitment to cohesion is rooted in Singapore’s history, as it gained independence from Malaysia in 1965, which shaped its belief in the right to self-determination according to international law.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reiterated Singapore’s support for a two-state solution, affirming the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis to a homeland and secure borders. Singapore’s stance aligns with international law and the principles of independence and sovereignty of nation-states.

Though Singapore condemns acts of terrorism, it also expressed deep concern about the rising death toll in Gaza. The country participated in a United Nations General Assembly resolution to protect civilians and uphold humanitarian obligations during the conflict.

Singapore’s unique perspective reflects a combination of empathy for the Palestinian plight and a recognition of Israel’s right to self-defense. It believes that it is possible to demand that Israel’s response be consistent with international law while recognizing Israelis and Palestinians’ right to live in peace, security, and dignity.

In navigating the Israel-Gaza conflict, Singapore has taken precautions to manage potential social divisions and safety risks. The government has restricted public protests related to the conflict, citing heightened sensitivities and the potential for terrorist acts Hamas. Instead, Singaporeans have participated in more subtle forms of activism, such as online campaigns and symbolic gestures of solidarity.

While some activists argue for more freedom of expression and assembly, others deem the government’s cautious approach necessary to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

