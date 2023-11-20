Why Should Taylor Swift Be Person Of The Year?

In a year filled with political turmoil, social unrest, and a global pandemic, it may seem unconventional to consider a pop star as a candidate for Person of the Year. However, Taylor Swift’s impact and influence in 2020 cannot be overlooked. From her groundbreaking music releases to her activism and philanthropy, Swift has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with.

First and foremost, Swift’s music has resonated with millions around the world. Her album “Folklore” received critical acclaim and broke records, becoming the first album of 2020 to sell a million copies in the United States. With its introspective and poetic lyrics, the album provided solace and comfort during these uncertain times.

Moreover, Swift has used her platform to advocate for important causes. She has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, urging her fans to take action and donate to organizations fighting for racial justice. Swift has also been a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, using her music and social media presence to promote inclusivity and acceptance.

In addition to her activism, Swift has shown immense generosity through her philanthropic efforts. She has donated millions of dollars to various charities, including those supporting COVID-19 relief, education, and disaster relief. Swift’s contributions have made a tangible difference in the lives of many, especially during a year when so many have been in need.

FAQ:

Q: What is Person of the Year?

A: Person of the Year is an annual title awarded various organizations to an individual who has had a significant impact on the world, for better or worse.

Q: Why should a pop star be considered for Person of the Year?

A: Pop stars, like Taylor Swift, have a massive influence on society. Their music, activism, and philanthropy can shape public opinion and inspire positive change.

Q: What makes Taylor Swift deserving of this title?

A: Taylor Swift’s music, activism, and philanthropy have made a significant impact in 2020. Her album “Folklore” resonated with millions, and her advocacy for important causes and generous donations have made a tangible difference.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift’s impact in 2020 goes beyond her music. She has used her platform to advocate for important causes, support charitable organizations, and provide comfort to millions. In a year filled with challenges, Swift’s resilience, compassion, and influence make her a strong contender for Person of the Year.