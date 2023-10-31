Selena Gomez Takes a Stand Against Social Media Hate

Selena Gomez, known for her successful career as an actor and singer, is making headlines once again, but this time it’s not for her latest project. The 31-year-old star recently announced on her Instagram Story that she will be taking a break from social media. In her heartfelt message, Gomez expressed her concern for the current state of the world, filled with horror, hate, violence, and terror.

While acknowledging that her social media post alone cannot bring about the change she hopes for, Gomez called on her followers to protect each other and advocate for an end to violence. She emphasized the need to protect all people, especially children, and put an end to the cycle of violence for good.

Gomez’s decision to step back from social media is not a new one. She previously revealed in 2022 that she hadn’t used the platform for over four and a half years. In an interview on Good Morning America, she shared the positive impact this break had on her mental health and overall well-being. Gomez talked about being happier, more present, and more connected with others when she reduced her time on social media and the internet.

It’s not just social media that Gomez has been open about. She has also been transparent about her own mental health challenges and has used her platform to address these issues. In an interview with Fast Company, she expressed her gratitude for being able to reach a large number of people and acknowledged the responsibility that comes with it. Gomez understands the power of her voice and aims to use it wisely.

Taking breaks from social media remains an important part of Gomez’s strategy for maintaining her mental health. She believes in being honest with her fans about her own struggles and advocating for self-care. Gomez’s decision to step away from social media serves as a powerful reminder that it’s essential to prioritize our mental health and protect ourselves from the negative aspects of the online world.

