Why Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building?

Why Selena Gomez Is Only Murders In The Building?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Selena Gomez has joined the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated television series, “Only Murders in the Building.” The show, which is set to premiere on Hulu, has already generated significant buzz among fans and critics alike. But what led to Gomez’s involvement in this thrilling murder mystery? Let’s delve into the details.

What is “Only Murders in the Building”?

“Only Murders in the Building” is a comedic murder mystery series created Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The show follows three strangers, played Steve Martin, Martin Short, and now Selena Gomez, who share an obsession with true crime and find themselves caught up in a real-life murder investigation in their New York City apartment building.

Why Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez’s addition to the cast brings a fresh and exciting dynamic to the show. Known for her versatile talent as an actress and singer, Gomez has proven her acting chops in various projects over the years. Her involvement in “Only Murders in the Building” not only adds star power but also introduces a younger audience to the series.

What role will Selena Gomez play?

Gomez will portray Mabel, a young woman who becomes entangled in the murder mystery alongside Martin and Short’s characters. Her character brings a different perspective to the investigation, injecting a youthful energy into the mix.

What does this mean for the show?

Selena Gomez’s involvement in “Only Murders in the Building” is likely to attract a wider audience, particularly her dedicated fan base. The combination of seasoned actors like Martin and Short with Gomez’s star power is expected to create a captivating on-screen chemistry that will keep viewers hooked.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez’s inclusion in “Only Murders in the Building” is a strategic move that adds excitement and intrigue to an already highly anticipated series. With her talent and popularity, Gomez is sure to bring a fresh perspective to the murder mystery genre. Fans can’t wait to see how her character unfolds alongside the comedic genius of Steve Martin and Martin Short.